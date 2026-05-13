Gunshots broke out in chaotic scenes at the Philippine Senate on Wednesday where a legislator and former police chef sought refuge after the International Criminal Court (ICC) ordered his arrest for killings related to the war on drugs campaign of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Senate staff, reporters and others inside the building ran for cover, some screaming and crying, as the shots were heard.

There were no reports of casualties or injuries, according to Senate Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza.

Mendoza said law enforcement officers believed to be from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) fired gunshots as they retreated after another failed attempt to arrest Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, the former police chief under Duterte and chief implementor of the war on drugs campaign.

The NBI, however, denied sending agents to the Senate following an initial attempt to arrest Dela Rosa on Monday.

The incident happened hours after Dela Rosa, nicknamed Bato, or rock, went on social media asking for public support against his arrest.

"I am appealing to you. I hope you can help me. Do not allow another Filipino to be brought to The Hague," Dela Rosa said in a video posted on Facebook.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered an investigation on the incident, noting that he did not give instructions to the NBI to carry out the ICC arrest warrant against Dela Rosa.

"The government did not do this," he said. "No soldier, military, or NBI personnel entered the Senate. We do not know who tried to enter and because of that, there was a shooting."