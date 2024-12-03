South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday, as he accused the country's opposition of having a pro-communist stance and paralyzing the government with anti-state activities.

Yoon made the announcement during a televised briefing, vowing to "eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order.” It wasn’t immediately clear how the steps would affect the country’s governance and democracy.

"To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements... I hereby declare emergency martial law," Yoon said in a live televised address to the nation.

Yoon - whose approval rating has dipped in recent months - has struggled to push his agenda against an opposition-controlled parliament since taking office in 2022.

Yoon’s conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over next year’s budget bill. He has also been dismissing calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials, drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.

The Democratic Party reportedly called an emergency meeting of its lawmakers following Yoon's announcement.