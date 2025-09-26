South Korea’s ousted president, Yoon Suk Yeol, on Friday rejected all charges in his second trial over martial law-related allegations, marking his first public appearance in 85 days since his July arrest, Yonhap News reported.

Earlier, Yoon was escorted from the Seoul Detention Center to the Seoul Central District Court wearing a dark navy suit without a tie, his inmate number, “3617,” displayed on his chest, and appeared noticeably thinner.

His lawyers argued that Yoon had declared martial law during an emergency and lifted it once the National Assembly voted for its repeal. Yoon also defended himself against accusations of issuing a false proclamation, which investigators say was drafted after the decree’s repeal in an attempt to justify his actions, though it was later discarded.

“I scolded (former presidential secretary) Kang Eui-gu, but he said he would just hold on to it,” Yoon said, referring to his former secretary.

Already on trial for leading an insurrection through a failed martial law attempt last December, Yoon now faces additional charges of violating the rights of Cabinet members, revising the martial law proclamation, and obstructing investigators in January.

Prosecutors also accuse him of ordering the deletion of call records and distributing false statements.

Yoon last appeared in public on July 9 during his arrest warrant hearing. Since then, he repeatedly refused to attend his insurrection trial or cooperate with special counsel investigators.

According to his lawyer, Yoon’s appearance in court was mandatory for the new trial to start, and he is also scheduled to appear later in the day for a bail request.

On Thursday, a South Korean court approved live streaming of Yoon’s trial but denied the special counsel’s request to televise his bail hearing.

The ex-president has been detained since his second arrest on July 10 and is also facing charges of insurrection related to the December martial law decree.