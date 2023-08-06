The death toll of the heart-wrenching train accident in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Sunday has risen to 22.

Rescuers, tirelessly sifting through the wreckage, discovered seven more lifeless bodies, while 50 injured survivors have been rushed to hospitals in the Nawabshah district, some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) away from the crash site.

The catastrophe struck the Hazara Express, carrying passengers from the bustling port city of Karachi to the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi.

With at least 10 carriages derailing near the Nawabshah district, approximately 267 kilometers (165 miles) from Karachi, Pakistan Railways was quick to halt railway operations.

Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq mentioned that it could have been the result of a technical fault or, distressingly, an "act of sabotage."

The rescue mission has been a daunting challenge, with several passengers still trapped inside the toppled carriages, and the condition of many injured being critical.

Army and paramilitary force Rangers have been deployed to support the rescue efforts, and locals have joined the operation, offering food and water to the survivors.

Heart-wrenching footage broadcast by local news channel Geo News captured the grim scene – carriages lying sideways on the tracks, rescue teams toiling with heavy machinery and survivors, including distressed women cradling their children, seeking solace amid the chaos.

Train accidents are an all-too-common occurrence in Pakistan, attributed to weak infrastructure and lax safety standards.

This tragedy echoes the collision between two trains in Sindh in June 2021, which claimed the lives of 63 passengers.