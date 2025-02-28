Taiwan’s Defense Ministry responded Friday to China’s recent comments, emphasizing that history has shown aggression and expansion ultimately lead to failure. This statement followed Beijing’s claim that Taiwan would eventually fall under its control.

Taiwan, a democratically governed island that China considers part of its territory, has repeatedly expressed concern over increasing Chinese military activity, including recent drills off Taiwan’s southwestern coast, which Beijing has described as "routine."

In response to Taiwan’s upcoming Han Kuang military exercises, China’s Defense Ministry likened Taiwan to a mantis trying to stop a chariot, declaring, "Sooner or later, we will take you back."

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that China has recently been escalating its military threats in the region, undermining the status quo of regional stability and becoming the biggest "troublemaker" in the international community.

"This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, and history has proven that any form of aggression and expansion will end in failure," the ministry said. "The actions of the Communist military in recent years are repeating the mistakes of the invaders and pushing China toward defeat."

Taiwan’s military is strengthening its forces to safeguard sovereignty, ensure freedom and democracy, and collaborate to maintain security and stability in the region, the ministry added.

Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying only the Taiwanese people can decide their future.

World War II, and the full-scale Japanese invasion of China in 1937 which preceded the start of the war in 1939, is a sensitive historical subject in both China and Taiwan.

The Chinese government at the time was the Republic of China, and its forces did much of the fighting against Japan.

The Republican government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a war with Mao Zedong’s Communists, and Beijing today largely downplays the role of the Republican forces.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted Russia’s invitation to attend the commemorations of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Russian media said this month.

Taiwan was a Japanese colony during the war, and some Taiwanese fought on the side of the Japanese army.

Speaking at a separate event in Taipei to mark a 1947 uprising against Chinese Republican troops in Taiwan, known as the "228 Incident," President Lai Ching-te said China has not given up its attempts to take Taiwan by force.

"The greatest threat to Taiwan’s sovereignty, Taiwan’s democracy, and Taiwan’s people being their own masters comes from China," he said.