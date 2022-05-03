Jahongir Artykhodzhaev, the Governor and Mayor of Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent, kept the spirit of solidarity and charity alive by helping the needy during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Tashkent residents who approached Artykhodzhaev, sought all sorts of assistance, including financial, medical, educational and more. He personally listened to the problems of the needy in meetings held on a daily basis during the month of Ramadan.

The mayor even spent from his own pocket at times when the laws restricted providing the assistance sought by residents.

Tashkent mayor Jahongir Artykhodzhaev listens to the needy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, April 13, 2022. (Handout)

For instance, he donated a two-bedroom apartment to a woman who adopted three kids from an orphanage and was paying rent.

He also donated a car to a former chess champion and provided medical funds for sick and disabled people.

Artykhodzhaev also provided seven-year scholarships to girls who passed the university enrollment exam but could not afford it.

A disabled female student also received an electric wheelchair.

Unemployed Tashkent residents also approached the mayor for jobs and did not leave empty-handed during the holy month.