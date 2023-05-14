On Sunday, parliamentary elections were underway in Thailand, as the nation's 52 million eligible voters stood on the precipice of potentially dethroning the current Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former coup general.

Polls had put the opposition in the lead for months, especially the Pheu Thai party of Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The 36-year-old businesswoman, who became a mother for the second time a fortnight ago, is the daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The progressive Move Forward Party led by Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, recently also made substantial gains, especially among younger voters.

However, 69-year-old Prayut could remain in power because of a constitutional amendment introduced after the 2014 military coup. This stipulates that, along with the 500 newly elected lawmakers, 250 unelected senators will also decide who becomes prime minister.

These were appointed by the military in 2018 and are considered loyal to Prayut. If he loses, he will retire from politics, Prayut declared a few days before the election.

For weeks, there has been speculation about possible coalitions allowing the opposition to get a majority of 376 votes even without the senators.

According to observers, Thailand could face protests again if the election of the head of government does not reflect the people's will. The day's voting would decide whether the South-East Asian country "will undergo radical change or maintain the status quo," the Bangkok Post newspaper wrote on Sunday.

Fears of a possible new military coup in the wake of the polls were allayed by Army Chief Narongpan Jittkaewtae.

He said there would not be another military coup under his leadership; people should remove the term from their vocabulary. The kingdom has seen more than a dozen coups since the 1930s.

Observers expected a high turnout. Polling stations were due to close at 5 p.m. (10 a.m. GMT), and unofficial results could be known as early as late evening. However, it could take days before an official effect is available.