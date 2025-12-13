Cambodia and Thailand on Saturday accused each other of continued attacks, including strikes on civilian areas, despite U.S. President Donald Trump saying the two sides had agreed to a cease-fire.

"Thai forces have not stopped the bombing yet and is still continuing the bombing," Cambodia's Defence Ministry said in a post on Facebook.

The Thai military wrote on X that Cambodia fired rockets into civilian areas in Sisaket province, injuring four civilians.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also told local media there was no cease-fire in the border conflict.

Following the call with Trump, Anutin told reporters in Bangkok that Cambodia must first cease fire.

The party that violated the cease-fire agreement was the one that must correct its behaviour, "not the party that was attacked," he added, according to the reports.

Anutin then wrote on Facebook that Thailand would "continue to perform military actions until we feel no more harm and threats to our land and people."

"I want to make it clear. Our actions this morning already spoke," he added.

Trump said on Friday that both Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to stop fighting, following days of clashes along their shared border.

Trump said he had spoken by phone with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Anutin, writing on his Truth Social platform that both leaders had agreed to halt all hostilities "effective this evening."

It was unclear which time zone Trump was referring to.

Fighting between Thailand and Cambodia has been ongoing for several days along multiple points of their border, amid a decades-old dispute over territorial claims. Each side has accused the other of first violating a previously agreed cease-fire along the roughly 800-kilometre frontier.

The clashes have displaced more than 500,000 residents and killed more than 20 people, including several civilians, with hundreds more wounded, officials say.