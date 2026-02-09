Thousands of Australians protested Monday against Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit in solidarity with the Jewish community following a deadly mass shooting last year.

Herzog is visiting Australia this week following an invitation from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the aftermath ‌of the Dec. 14 shooting at a Hanukkah event at Sydney's ‍Bondi Beach that killed 15.

The visit has attracted the ire of many in Australia, who accused Herzog of being complicit in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza. Pro-Palestine groups have organized protests in cities and towns across the country on Monday evening.

In Sydney, thousands gathered in a square in the city's central business district, listening to speeches and shouting pro-Palestine slogans.

"The Bondi massacre was terrible, but from our Australian leadership there’s been no acknowledgment of the Palestinian people and the Gazans," said Jackson Elliott, a 30-year-old protestor from Sydney.

"Herzog has dodged all the questions about the occupation and says this visit is about Australia and Israeli relations, but he is complicit," they added.

There was a heavy police presence with ⁠a helicopter circling overhead and officers patrolling on horseback.

About 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across Sydney during Herzog's visit to the city.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest against Israeli president's visit to Australia, Sydney, Australia, Feb. 9, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Herzog began his visit at Bondi Beach, where he laid a wreath at a memorial for the victims of the attack. He also met survivors and the families of 15 people killed in the shooting.

"This was also an attack on all Australians. They attacked the values that our democracies treasure, the sanctity of human life, the freedom of religion, tolerance, dignity and respect," Herzog said in remarks at the ‌site.

In a statement, the Executive Council of Australian Jewry Co-Chief Executive Alex Ryvchin said Herzog's visit "will lift the spirits of a pained community."

Some Jews oppose the visit.

The Jewish Council of Australia, a vocal critic of the Israeli government, ​released an open letter Monday signed by over 1,000 Jewish Australian academics and community leaders, urging Albanese ‍to rescind Herzog's invitation.

A woman reacts as demonstrators gather at Town Hall Square to protest against Israeli President Isaac Herzog's state visit, Sydney, Australia, Feb. 9, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Authorities in Sydney have declared Herzog's visit a major event and have been authorized to use rarely invoked powers during the visit, including ‍the ability ​to separate ‍and move crowds, restrict their entry to certain areas, direct people ⁠to leave and search vehicles.

The Palestine Action Group organising the ‍protest failed in a legal challenge in a Sydney court on Monday against restrictions placed on the expected demonstration.

"We're hoping we won't have to use any powers, because we've been liaising very closely with the protest organisers," New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna told Nine News on Monday.

"Overall, it is all of the ⁠community that we want ‌to keep safe ... we'll be there in significant numbers just to make sure that the community is safe."