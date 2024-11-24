At least 82 people were killed and 156 injured during three days of intense sectarian clashes in northwestern Pakistan, a local official reported Sunday.

Pakistan is a Sunni-majority country but Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province – near the border with Afghanistan – has a large Shiite population and the communities have clashed for decades.

The latest bout of violence began Thursday when two separate convoys of Shiite Muslims traveling under police escort were ambushed, killing at least 43 and sparking two days of gun battles.

"The clashes and convoy attacks on Nov. 21, 22, and 23 have resulted in 82 fatalities and 156 injuries," said a local administration official speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Among the deceased 16 were Sunni, while 66 belonged to the Shia community," he told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Around 300 families fled Saturday as the gunfights with both light and heavy weapons continued into the night, however, no fresh casualties were reported Sunday morning.

"The mobile network across Kurram remains suspended and traffic on the main highway is halted," said the local administration official.

Police have regularly struggled to stymy violence in Kurram, which was part of the semi-autonomous Federally Administered Tribal Areas until it was merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018.

Pakistani civil society activists take part in a torchlight rally against religious extremism and intolerance in the society, in Hyderabad, Sindh province, Pakistan, Nov. 22, 2024. (EPA Photo)

A delegation from the provincial government held talks with the Shiite community Saturday and was scheduled to meet the Sunni community later Sunday.

A security official in the provincial capital of Peshawar told AFP the negotiators' helicopter had come under fire as it arrived in the region, although no one was harmed.

"Our priority today is to broker a cease-fire between both sides. Once that is achieved, we can begin addressing the underlying issues," provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi said Sunday.

Last month at least 16 people, including three women and two children, were killed in a sectarian clash in Kurram.

Previous clashes in July and September killed dozens of people and ended only after a jirga, or tribal council, called a cease-fire.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said 79 people died between July and October in sectarian clashes.

Several hundred people demonstrated against the violence Friday in Pakistan's second-largest city of Lahore and Karachi, the country's commercial hub.