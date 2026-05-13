U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for a high-stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping aimed at easing deep tensions between the rival superpowers.

Air Force One touched down at Beijing Capital International Airport after the long flight from Washington, beginning the first visit to China by a U.S. president in nearly a decade.

On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping will host Trump for summit-level talks at the Great Hall of the People.

The Middle East conflict, Taiwan as well as trade and tariffs, remain high on the agenda.

Trump earlier said he would bring up arms sales to Taiwan as well as the case of imprisoned Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai during the meeting, while Beijing has said the two leaders would discuss "major issues concerning China-U.S. relations, world peace and development.”

Trump is accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, along with numerous CEOs of major U.S. corporations, including Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Tesla’s Elon Musk.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will also be joining Trump in Beijing after holding trade talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in South Korea.