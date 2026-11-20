U.S. President Donald Trump left Asia without meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un despite repeatedly expressing interest in reviving their personal diplomacy, as Pyongyang offered no response to his latest overtures and continued strengthening ties with China and Russia.

Trump departed late Thursday following a landmark trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. His trip had raised expectations of a possible encounter with Kim, with whom he held three meetings during his first presidential term.

Instead, North Korean state media showed Kim visiting a ski resort, the country's sacred Mount Paektu and a naval university, where he emphasized the importance of strengthening maritime defenses.

The missed encounter highlighted how diplomatic dynamics have changed since Trump's earlier engagement with Pyongyang, which produced unprecedented face-to-face meetings but no lasting agreement.

A reversal of diplomatic roles

During Trump's first term, the two leaders met three times in an effort to negotiate an end to North Korea's nuclear weapons program. Their second summit, held in Hanoi in 2019, collapsed without an agreement, prompting Kim to make a roughly 60-hour train journey home empty-handed.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in meeting Kim again.

Ahead of his Asia tour last year, Trump reached out to Pyongyang and described North Korea as "sort of a nuclear power," but received no public response. In March, South Korea's then-Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said Trump believed another meeting would be "good."

Trump again raised the possibility during his latest Asia trip, but Pyongyang remained silent.

The U.S. president subsequently suggested his crowded schedule had prevented an encounter.

"The relationship is there, but we didn't meet," Trump said Thursday, according to NBC News reporter Gabe Gutierrez, who spoke with him aboard his flight back to Washington.

"There was too many meetings," Trump said, adding, "We'll have that meeting at some point."

Questions over Trump's diplomatic efforts

Despite Trump's suggestion that Kim wanted to meet, analysts questioned whether meaningful diplomatic preparations had taken place.

Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University's Institute for Far Eastern Studies, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) he was skeptical that concrete behind-the-scenes contacts had occurred between Washington and Pyongyang.

The collapse of the 2019 Hanoi summit may have fundamentally changed Kim's assessment of the United States, Lim said. Kim likely concluded that personal chemistry with Trump could not overcome what he considers Washington's institutional unreliability, regardless of which party holds power.

Koh Yu-hwan, a professor emeritus at Dongguk University, said a serious summit would require preliminary diplomatic engagement, including exchanges of special envoys and working-level negotiations.

Without such preparations, Kim would have little reason to participate in a meeting that could primarily serve as a photo opportunity for Trump, Koh said.

Nuclear recognition remains an obstacle

North Korea's nuclear weapons program remains the central barrier to renewed negotiations.

Experts say Pyongyang is unlikely to engage Washington meaningfully unless the United States takes concrete steps toward recognizing its nuclear status. Washington, however, continues to demand the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

Just weeks before Trump's arrival in Asia, the United States, South Korea and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to North Korea's "complete denuclearization."

Lim said Trump's personal goodwill toward Kim had not created a credible environment for resuming negotiations, suggesting Pyongyang saw little reason to respond without a change in Washington's broader policy.

Kim turns attention elsewhere

While Trump was signaling his willingness to meet, North Korean state media portrayed Kim conducting domestic engagements rather than responding directly to Washington.

Reports showed him visiting a ski resort and Mount Paektu before inspecting a naval university on Wednesday, where he stressed the importance of maritime defense.

Analysts suggested the visits may have been a deliberate way of demonstrating that Kim had other priorities and was unwilling to accommodate Trump's diplomatic timetable.

North Korea's growing relationships with Beijing and Moscow have also reduced its incentive to engage Washington.

Koh said Pyongyang was receiving economic and military assistance from Russia in exchange for its involvement in the war in Ukraine while expanding economic cooperation with China. Despite international sanctions, North Korea also continues generating revenue through activities including hacking and cryptocurrency theft.

Nevertheless, Pyongyang's failure to explicitly reject Trump's proposal leaves open the possibility of another meeting.

Yang Moo-jin, former president of the University of North Korean Studies, said Trump appeared eager to meet Kim while Pyongyang remained undecided, adding that the possibility of another encounter could not be ruled out.