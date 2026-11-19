Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday met for unprecedented trilateral talks in China's Shenzhen.

The talks are expected to address nuclear disarmament, the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran and broader trade issues and Beijing said the summit carries "groundbreaking significance."

However, none of the sides has released any specific agenda.

China's Foreign Ministry earlier this week said the three leaders will discuss "issues concerning global peace" amid ongoing wars in Iran and Ukraine as well as Israeli genocide in Gaza.

"We're going to talk about denuclearization," Trump said earlier, acknowledging the difficulty nuclear-armed powers face in giving up their arsenals while expressing optimism that the leaders "have a chance to accomplish a lot."

China's President Xi Jinping (C), US President Donald Trump (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) take part in a trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa, in Shenzhen, in China, Nov. 19, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday that the trilateral meeting will include discussions on future relations between the major powers.

He separately told Vesti news outlet the three leaders were "unlikely" to be able to avoid a discussion on the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China possessed an estimated 620 nuclear warheads as of January 2026 compared with 5,042 held by the US and 5,420 by Russia.

China has repeatedly rejected calls for nuclear disarmament negotiations, arguing that its nuclear arsenal is significantly smaller than those of the U.S. and Russia.

It remains unclear whether the leaders will discuss Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip and prospects for a two-state solution.

The leaders are in Shenzhen, China, where the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit began Wednesday, bringing together leaders and representatives from 21 member economies.