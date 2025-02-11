China refused Tuesday to confirm any conversation between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, who claimed they spoke after his Jan. 20 inauguration.

Concerns about a heightened trade war between the world's two largest economies are mounting and observers have been closely watching for signs of relief that could emerge from a call between Trump and Xi.

In a Fox News interview Monday, Trump was asked if he had spoken with Xi since starting his second term and replied, "Yeah ... I have talked to him, and I talk to his people, too."

However, in response to a question during a regular news briefing Tuesday seeking to confirm the call, China's Foreign Ministry answered simply by referring to a conversation three days before Trump's inauguration.

"On Jan. 17, President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with President Trump. The Chinese side has released a relevant press release," ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

Trump has announced hefty tariffs on major trading partners, including China, Mexico and Canada, since taking office, lambasting unfair trade practices as well as the countries' alleged roles in a devastating fentanyl crisis in the United States.

However, he agreed last week to a 30-day pause on new tariffs for Mexico and Canada following conversations with the leaders of the two countries.

But a 10% U.S. tariff on Chinese products came into effect as scheduled, prompting Beijing to take retaliatory measures.