A huge 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami warning, according to the Japan weather agency.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometers (36 miles) below the sea.
The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami that also caused a nuclear disaster.
There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
