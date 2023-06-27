Over 1,000 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in August of 2021, a United Nations report released on Tuesday shows.

In total, the U.N. diplomatic mission in Afghanistan recorded 1,095 deaths and 2,679 injuries for the period between mid-August 2021 and the end of May 2023.

According to the U.N., the number of casualties has fallen sharply compared with the period before the Taliban seized power. In 2020, the U.N. reported 3,035 civilians killed and 5,785 wounded.

At the time, the Taliban were fighting the Western-backed government in Kabul. The Daesh terrorist group also carries out attacks in the conflict-ridden country to this day.

The leading cause of harm was IEDs (improvised explosive devices) in populated areas, including places of worship, schools and markets, the report added.

"These attacks on civilians and civilian objects are reprehensible and must stop," said Fiona Frazer, chief of UNAMA's Human Rights Service.

"It is critical that the de facto authorities uphold their obligation to protect the right to life by carrying out independent, impartial, prompt, thorough, effective, credible and transparent investigations into IED attacks affecting civilians."

UNAMA is the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

In response, the Taliban Foreign Ministry said the group took over when Afghanistan was "on the verge of collapse" and "managed to rescue the country and government from a crisis" by making sound decisions and proper management.

Despite initial promises, the Taliban has curtailed human rights such as banning women and girls' access to education beyond primary school since their return to power. No country in the world has recognized the group's de facto government so far.