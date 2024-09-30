China on Monday condemned the U.S. for backing "secessionist" forces in Taiwan, labeling it the "greatest threat" to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, according to state media reports.

Beijing’s reaction came after U.S. President Joe Biden approved $567 million in defense support for Taiwan, a move coinciding with China preparing to commemorate its national day on Oct. 1.

"The greatest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits and the most significant damage to the cross-Straits status quo come from the secessionist activities of ‘Taiwan independence’ force and the connivance and support they receive from external forces led by the US," China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

"Taiwan independence is a dead end," Lin stressed, adding: "And the US insistence on supporting it with force will inevitably inflict harm on itself."

Late Sunday, Biden approved the drawdown of up to $567 million in "defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan.”

The announcement was made under the U.S. Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and came on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the founding of China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

China is commemorating its 75th anniversary on Tuesday while President Xi Jinping and leaders attended Martyrs Day in Beijing on Monday and paid tributes to fallen heroes at Tiananmen Square.

Under the Biden administration since 2021, the U.S. has made 16 arms sales to Taiwan besides military aid.

In April, the Biden administration also signed a law to provide military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.