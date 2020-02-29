The United States and Taliban have signed a peace deal in Qatar on Saturday to end the 19-year-old war with the U.S. agreeing to withdraw its remaining forces in Afghanistan in 14 months.

Speaking at the ceremony, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the agreement will mean nothing if concrete actions are not taken on commitments and promises.

Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar for his part said the group is committed to the agreement.

In a statement, Trump said the U.S. was "making substantial progress" on his pledge to end the country's involvement in the war in Afghanistan and bring troops home after more than 19 years.

According to a joint statement released by the U.S. and Afghan governments, the U.S. and NATO would withdraw all troops in Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban upheld its commitments.

"The coalition will complete the withdrawal of their remaining forces from Afghanistan within 14 months following the announcement of this joint declaration and the U.S.-Taliban agreement... subject to the Taliban's fulfillment of its commitments under the U.S.-Taliban agreement," the statement said.

Delegates from at least 19 countries and six international organizations, including the United Nations, NATO and the European Union, were present at the ceremony.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was also among atendees.

Taliban leaders pledged their commitment to peace ahead of the expected signing. "It is going to be a brighter day for Afghanistan," said Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, a member of the Taliban political office in Qatar's capital Doha, where the deal is set to be signed.

"We will satisfy everybody. Violence from both sides is in the past. We have come here with an open heart," said Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of top Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani, on Friday.

The deal is being signed after years of on-again, off-again talks between U.S. diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad and the political office the Taliban set up in 2013 to initiate dialogue with the world.