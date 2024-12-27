China's President Xi Jinping is set to visit Russia in 2025, Russia's state-run RIA news agency reported early Friday, citing Moscow's ambassador to Beijing.

Ambassador Igor Morgulov told RIA that detailed plans for the visit are being finalized.

"In terms of priority, it is no secret that the President of the People's Republic of China is expected in Russia next year," he added.

At a routine press conference, China's foreign ministry did not confirm the visit but emphasized the strong, ongoing ties between the two nations at all levels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China in February 2022, declaring a "no limits" partnership days before sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. He was in Beijing again last May, following his re-election in a landslide, to welcome a "new era" of relations focused on opposition to U.S. policy.

Xi was received in the Kremlin as a "dear friend" in 2023 after securing an unprecedented third term in office.

Morgulov also told RIA that China, which has refrained from condemning Russia's 34-month-old war in Ukraine, understands the basis for the conflict "in as much as they are facing many of the same challenges – the U.S. and its allies are increasing pressure on China in the Asia-Pacific region."

NATO, he said, is "devising plans to move its military infrastructure" into the region.

Russia and China must respond jointly to U.S. policy, he added.

"In the international arena, it is up to our countries to respond further with a 'dual counter-action' to the 'dual deterrence' the West is trying to pursue with regard to Russia and China," RIA quoted him as saying.

China, in collaboration with Brazil, has proposed a peace plan to end the Ukraine war, calling for a freeze in battle lines and consideration of the security interests of both sides.

Russia has expressed support for the proposals.

Ukraine, which has proposed its own plans to end the conflict – including a request for NATO membership – has dismissed the China-Brazil initiative as serving Moscow's interests.

Russian forces currently occupy about 20% of Ukraine's territory and have recently been advancing at their fastest pace since the early days of the war.