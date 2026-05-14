U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping offered Beijing’s assistance in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and pledged that China would not send military equipment to Iran amid the ongoing conflict involving Washington, Tel Aviv and Tehran.

"He said he's not going to give military equipment... he said that strongly," Trump told the "Hannity" show on Fox News, after the two leaders met in Beijing.

"He'd like to see the Hormuz Strait open, and said 'if I can be of any help whatsoever, I would like to help,'" Trump added.