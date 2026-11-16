President Xi Jinping will discuss "world peace" with Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin during their first trilateral summit in Shenzhen this week, China said Monday.

The three leaders will hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news briefing, hours after Beijing confirmed the meeting.

"It will be of ground-breaking significance," she said.

The trilateral is expected to happen on Thursday on the sidelines of a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders in the southern Chinese city.

The Kremlin and the White House both previously confirmed the three-way meeting.

Trump wants to talk about reducing nuclear arsenals and is also set to bring up his war in Iran – but he is not expected to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine, U.S. officials said.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Xi showed "irritation" in a recent meeting when the idea of the trilateral talks covering Ukraine came up.

"He explicitly pointed out that this is a European conflict, in which the Europeans must also be at the table," Steinmeier told ARD.

On nuclear disarmament, China has long insisted that the United States and Russia reduce their own giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its own stockpile.