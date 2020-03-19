Australia and New Zealand on Thursday said they were closing their borders to most foreigners amid novel coronavirus pandemic.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country's borders will be closed to all visitors, except citizens, permanent residents and their close family members.
The travel ban means the deadline for any non-Australian-citizens or non-residents of Australia entering the country is Friday at 9 p.m. (1000 GMT), Morrison told reporters.
Morrison said the travel ban was being put in place because "the overwhelming proportion of cases" of coronavirus in Australia have come from overseas.
Meanwhile, New Zealand closed its borders to all foreigners from midnight Thursday.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference that citizens and permanent residents can still return, but their options are running out as many commercial airlines are cancelling flights.
"We will no tolerate risk at our borders," Ardern said at a news conference, adding that borders will remain open for freight and cargo and urged people not to panic-shop.
Australia has so far confirmed 636 cases, including six fatalities, of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, while New Zealand has reported 28.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız. 6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation. Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.