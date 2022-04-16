World-famous model Bella Hadid on Thursday was cited as saying that Instagram is blocking her stories on Palestine-related content at a time when Israeli forces fired live and rubber-coated bullets and sprayed tear gas in rallies across the occupied West Bank.

"When I post about Palestine I get immediately shadowbanned and almost 1 million less of you see my stories and posts," the model said according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Hadid said that Instagram has disabled her from posting stories on Palestine.

Twenty-year-old Hadid is one of the most photographed and in-demand models of the moment, dominating the catwalk in the fall/winter 2017 fashion season in New York and Europe.

She is the younger daughter of Palestinian American real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, who emigrated to the United States when he was a teenager and Dutch-born model Yolanda Hadid.

Older sister Gigi is a supermodel and younger brother Anwar is also a model.

One year after events in Jerusalem led to war in Gaza, Israeli attacks during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan are raising fears of renewed Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with leaders on both sides warning of possible escalation.

At least 152 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli riot police who entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex on Friday.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh described the Israeli riot police actions at Al-Aqsa as a "brutal assault on worshipers during the holy month" and a dangerous omen.