Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized the lack of climate action Wednesday, telling the U.N. climate summit that global warming has "disappeared" from the international agenda.

"At G-7 and G-20 meetings, forums that bring together the biggest global emitters of greenhouse gases, concern has turned to silence," he said.

"We've turned to talking more about arms and tariffs than the survival of future generations," said Lula. "Energy ⁠transition ⁠started to be seen by some as a hurdle to security and the prosperity of nations."

"With the wars and inflation knocking on our doors today, it is more difficult for us to have this climate catastrophe of tomorrow."

"The planet cannot be in the mercy of hegemonic struggles."

"Climate agreements are the favorite targets of reactionary forces at COPs ... The privilege of veto and the power of money tip the scale. Sabotaging a ⁠climate regime is to destroy what the multilateral system has as its best," he said.

"The lack of consensus cannot become a hurdle for advancement. In times of polarization diplomacy needs to ​open windows where doors have been closed."

He also said that Brazil was back in the climate change fight, after his near-defeat in elections raised fears of setbacks in protecting the Amazon rainforest.

"Brazil is back to defend the continuity of a healthy planet," said the veteran leftist, 81, who has overseen a dramatic drop in deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon but nearly lost to right-wing challenger Flavio Bolsonaro in an election last month.