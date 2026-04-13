China on Monday dismissed as “groundless” claims that it plans to send weapons to Iran, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose staggering new tariffs if Beijing provides military support to Iran.

"China always acts prudently and responsibly on the export of military products, and exercises strict control in accordance with China's laws and regulations on export control and due international obligations," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a regular news conference in Beijing.

Guo expressed Beijing's opposition to this "groundless smear and ill-intentioned association."

CNN reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with recent assessments, that U.S. intelligence suggested China may supply Iran with new air defense systems in the coming weeks.

The report said Tehran could be using the ceasefire period to restock certain weapons systems through third countries, with support from key international partners.

The systems in question were reported to be shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles, known as MANPADS.

"If we catch them doing that, they get a 50 percent tariff, which is a staggering -- that's a staggering amount," Trump told Fox News show "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo."

The U.S. leader is scheduled to visit Beijing next month for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, after delaying an earlier summit because of the war against Iran.

Trump earlier on Sunday ordered a U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in the wake of failed peace talks with Iran, a significant escalation that would test an already fragile cease-fire.