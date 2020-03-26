The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 500,000 late Thursday, as the outbreak continues to cripple the globe.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, total number of victims has topped 22,000 as COVID-19 continues to take lives.

Close to 120,000 patients have recovered from the virus, data showed.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.