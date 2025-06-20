Countries around the world are rushing to evacuate their citizens from Israel and Iran as the two nations enter the seventh day of a fierce air war, with much of the region’s airspace shut down.

In just one week, Israeli air and missile strikes have decimated the upper ranks of Iran’s military leadership, inflicted damage on its nuclear infrastructure and left hundreds dead.

Iran’s retaliatory attacks have killed at least two dozen civilians in Israel, further fueling fears of a broader regional escalation.

Here are some of the countries whose citizens have left:

Australia

The Australian government evacuated by land a small group of the 1,200 Australians seeking to leave Israel on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Thursday.

About 2,000 Australians in Iran have registered for assistance.

Austria

Forty-eight Austrians have left Israel or neighboring Jordan, out of the 200 who reported to the Tel Aviv embassy, the Foreign Ministry said.

About 100 Austrians have requested to leave Iran. Forty-four Austrian and EU citizens have been evacuated toward Türkiye and Armenia, it added.

Bulgaria

Bulgaria has evacuated 17 diplomats and their families from Iran to Azerbaijan and will repatriate them by land and air, the government said.

The Bulgarian embassy in Tehran is temporarily relocating its administration to Baku.

China

China has evacuated more than 1,600 citizens from Iran and hundreds more from Israel, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday. Several thousand Chinese nationals are believed to reside in Iran, according to state media.

Czech Republic

A flight with 66 people evacuated from Israel landed near Prague, Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said.

France

France will arrange a convoy by the end of the week from Iran to the Turkish or Armenian borders, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Thursday. French citizens in Israel can board buses starting Friday morning from the Jordanian border, with a flight chartered from Amman, Barrot said.

Germany

Germany has evacuated 345 citizens from the Middle East region, the Foreign Ministry said, using charter flights.

Greece

Greece has evacuated 16 nationals and their families by land from Iran to Azerbaijan and is working on their repatriation, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

India

India said Wednesday it has launched “Operation Sindhu” to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran. One hundred ten Indian students were evacuated from northern Iran into Armenia on June 17, the Foreign Ministry said.

Italy

Italy is organizing a charter flight from Egypt on June 22 to assist citizens wishing to leave Israel.

Twenty-nine of the roughly 500 Italian nationals living in Iran left the country Wednesday with government assistance, a diplomatic source said.

Japan

Japan’s government said Thursday it would send two Self-Defense Forces transport aircraft to Djibouti to prepare for the evacuation of Japanese nationals from Iran and Israel.

Japanese embassies in both countries are preparing to move citizens to neighboring countries by bus as early as Thursday.

New Zealand

New Zealand temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran and evacuated two staff members and their families by land to Azerbaijan.

Poland

A group of Polish citizens evacuated from Iran landed in Warsaw on Thursday morning, ending the country’s evacuation operation, the Foreign Ministry said.

The first plane from Israel landed Wednesday morning, and a second was expected Thursday afternoon from Amman, carrying 65 people.

Portugal

Portugal temporarily closed its embassy in Iran and evacuated four citizens via Azerbaijan.

It has received 130 repatriation requests from citizens in Israel and is organizing a repatriation flight expected to land in Portugal later Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said.

Serbia

A group of 100 Serbs fled Israel via Egypt, Ambassador Miroljub Petrovic said Thursday.

Sierra Leone

Thirty-six citizens were evacuated to Armenia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Slovakia

The first evacuation flight, carrying 73 people, including 25 tourists and five family members of Slovak diplomats in Tel Aviv, arrived in Bratislava on Monday, authorities said.

The Foreign Ministry announced Friday it would temporarily close its embassy in Tehran and fully evacuate its staff.

South Korea

Eighteen South Korean nationals and two Iranian family members were evacuated by land from Iran, the Foreign Ministry said.

Taiwan

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said 36 Taiwanese were evacuated from Israel via the land crossing with Jordan, while three others left Iran via the land border with Türkiye.

United States

The United States is working to evacuate U.S. citizens from Israel by arranging flights and cruise ship departures, U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Vietnam

Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry advised its citizens in Israel and Iran to prepare for evacuation. Eighteen Vietnamese citizens have already been evacuated from Iran.