New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday that 2,935 New Yorkers have died from the coronavirus so far with 562 new deaths over the last 24 hours — the single-biggest daily increase in deaths since the outbreak began a few weeks ago.

The U.S. has reported 240,660 cases of the novel coronavirus as of late Thursday night, with 5,811 deaths across the country, making it the hardest-hit country in the total of cases.

President Donald Trump, who earlier had downplayed the pandemic's impact on the country, said Tuesday the White House is predicting between 100,000 and 240,000 people in the U.S. will die from coronavirus.

"This could be a hell of a bad two weeks," Trump said. "This is going to be three weeks like we've never seen before."