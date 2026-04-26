President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday issued a statement condemning the attack at White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington D.C.
On a social media post, Erdoğan said he was relieved that nobody was injured in the attack, particularly “Mr. Trump and first Lady Melania Trump.” “Fight in democracies are through ideas, there is no room for any kind of violence. I extend my wishes for speedy recovery to President Trump, his wife, the US administration and people of the United States,” he wrote.
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