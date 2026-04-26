On a social media post, Erdoğan said he was relieved that nobody was injured in the attack, particularly “Mr. Trump and first Lady Melania Trump.” “Fight in democracies are through ideas, there is no room for any kind of violence. I extend my wishes for speedy recovery to President Trump, his wife, the US administration and people of the United States,” he wrote.

The Daily Sabah Newsletter

Keep up to date with what’s happening in Turkey, it’s region and the world.

SIGN ME UP

You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.