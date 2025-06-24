The Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union adopted official conclusions on Monday regarding the situation in Syria, reaffirming the European Union’s commitment to standing by the Syrian people and to supporting a peaceful and inclusive transition, led and owned by Syrians, with a view to building a better future for all Syrians.

The conclusions welcome the commitment by the transitional government to build a new Syria based on national reconciliation, accountability, the rule of law, the separation of powers, as well as human rights and fundamental freedoms for all Syrians without distinction, fully safeguarding the diversity of the country.

The council also welcomes statements vowing to develop peaceful relations with all countries and to fully respect international law. The EU is ready to engage with the transitional government in regional and multilateral fora, and urges all external actors without exception to fully respect Syria’s unity, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. The EU condemns any unilateral foreign military actions and presence as well as attempts to undermine Syria’s stability and prospects for a peaceful transition, including through foreign information manipulation and interference.

Syria’s transition and reconstruction will require long-term, sustained efforts. The EU is engaging with the transitional government and civil society and works closely with regional and international partners to that aim. It has called upon the international community to intensify its political and financial support and to facilitate Syria’s economic recovery.

Commitment to work with Syrian govt

The EU, together with its member states, has been consistently leading in providing assistance to Syrians, having mobilized nearly 37 billion euros ($42.96 billion) in humanitarian, development, economic and stabilization assistance over the past 14 years. It has expressed alarm over the continued catastrophic humanitarian situation in the country and remains steadfast in its commitment to support the Syrian people.

For this reason and with the aim of supporting Syria’s inclusive political transition, as well as its swift economic recovery, reconstruction and stabilization, the EU recently lifted all its remaining economic sanctions on Syria, maintaining only sanctions related to the Assad regime in line with its call for accountability, and those sanctions based on security grounds. In parallel, the EU introduced additional sanctions against human rights violators and those fueling instability and violence in Syria in response to the recent widespread violence in Syria’s coastal region and other areas around Damascus.

The EU reiterates that, in line with international law and the U.N. Security Council Resolutions 242 and 497, the EU does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights. It is deeply concerned by the strikes by the Israeli Defense Forces in several regions, and their continued presence and military operations, notably in southern Syria. The EU calls on Israel to respect the demilitarized buffer zone and to uphold the terms of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

Reactivate the EU mission

The conclusions mention that the EU will ensure a stronger and permanent diplomatic presence in Damascus as soon as possible through the full reactivation of the EU delegation.