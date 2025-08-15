One person was killed, another was injured Friday in a shooting near a mosque in the Swedish city of Orebro, likely linked to gang-related crime, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

A preliminary investigation into the incident has begun.

The fatally injured man died in the hospital. The other man, aged between 20 and 30, is in hospital but does not have life-threatening injuries.

The shooter or shooters remain at large and efforts to locate them are ongoing, the police said.

Police currently believe the shooting is linked to a criminal network and are investigating the incident as murder and attempted murder, according to their statement.

Media reports indicate that the shooting occurred during Friday prayers at the mosque, with several shots fired directly outside.

Sweden has suffered a wave of gang-related violence for more than a decade, and investigators said the latest shooting could be a similar case.

"Based on the current situation regarding the shooting in Orebro, the incident is believed to be linked to the criminal network environment," the police said in a statement without elaborating.

In February, 10 students and teachers were killed in a shooting in Orebro, some 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm, in what became Sweden's deadliest gun attack.

The perpetrator in the February shooting was a former student who also killed himself and was not associated with criminal gangs. Investigators found no clear motive in the case.