One German tourist died and two others were injured after a man attacked tourists in central Paris near the Eiffel Tower on Saturday evening.

President Emmanuel Macron described it as "a terrorist attack," while police quickly arrested a 26-year-old French national, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters Saturday.

The suspect had been sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 for planning another attack, was on the French security services' watchlist and was also known for having psychiatric disorders, the interior minister added.

The attack took place around 7 p.m. GMT when the man attacked a tourist couple with a knife on the Quai de Grenelle, a few feet away from the Eiffel Tower, mortally wounding a German national. He was then chased by police and attacked two other people with a hammer before being arrested.

The suspect reportedly told police he was upset because "so many Muslims are dying in Afghanistan and in Palestine" and was also upset about the Gaza situation, Darmanin added.

"I send all my condolences to the family and loved ones of the German national who died this evening during the terrorist attack in Paris and think with emotion of the people currently injured and in care," President Macron said on social network platform X.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne expressed defiance in the face of such attacks.

"We will not give in to terrorism," she wrote on X.

French anti-terrorism prosecutors are leading the investigation into Saturday night's incident.

The attack in central Paris occurred less than eight months before the French capital hosts the Olympic Games and could raise questions about security at the global sporting event.

The city is planning an unprecedented opening ceremony on the Seine river, with the potential to attract as many as 600,000 spectators.