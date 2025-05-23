At least twelve people were injured, including six critically, in a knife attack at Hamburg's central train station, emergency services reported Friday.

Three people suffered severe injuries, while three more were slightly injured.

Police said a person was detained at the station after stabbing people at random on platform 13/14.

A spokesman for federal police said the detainee was a 39-year-old woman, with investigations under way to determine a motive.

A major police operation was under way at Hamburg's central train station, one of the busiest public transport hubs in Germany.

In a statement, the national railway operator Deutsche Bahn expressed its "deep dismay" at the attack.

"Our thoughts and sympathy are with the injured," the company said, warning of disruption to journeys.

A ban on carrying knives has been in place at the station since October 2023, with another ban on knives on public transport having taken effect in December 2024.

Germany saw a number of attacks in public places in the run-up to parliamentary elections in February.