At least 19 people were injured, five seriously, when a minibus carrying truck drivers collided with a train on the French side of the Channel Tunnel on Thursday evening, authorities said, adding that no deaths were reported and none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The minibus was transporting truck drivers preparing to board a Le Shuttle train for a journey through the tunnel linking France and Britain.

The driver was among those injured, but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening, according to a statement from the local prefecture.

Emergency crews, including a helicopter-based medical response team and border police, were dispatched to the scene as rescue operations continued.

The incident also disrupted rail services, with two Eurostar trains operating between France and England listed as canceled Thursday evening.

The local deputy prefect was expected to hold a news conference at Eurotunnel's nearby headquarters at 10:30 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. GMT) to provide further details on the accident.