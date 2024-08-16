British police have charged an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman with terrorism offenses following an investigation into suspected far-right extremist activity, according to a statement released Friday.

Police clarified that the investigation is unrelated to the recent weeklong riots and racist attacks across the country, which erupted after the deaths of three young girls in Southport, a town in northern England, on July 29.

Rex William Henry Clark, of Ilford, east London, was charged with preparation of terrorist acts, while Sofija Vinogradova, of Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, was charged with preparation of terrorist acts and two counts of collecting information likely to be useful to a person preparing such an act.

“I want to reassure the public that at this time we do not believe that there is any wider threat related to this investigation, although our investigation very much continues,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Metropolitan Police's counterterrorism command.

Vinogradova had initially been arrested at the beginning of August on suspicion of possessing a firearm, police said, before being released on bail. She was arrested again at the same location with the man on Aug. 10.

Police said they could not provide any further details on the investigation now that charges had been brought.

The pair are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later Friday.