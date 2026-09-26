Two people were found dead Saturday in the rubble of a building that collapsed after a powerful explosion in Athens’ historic Plaka district, as rescue crews searched for four people still missing, Greek authorities said.

The bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from the debris, public broadcaster ERTNews reported, citing the fire service. The victims had not been formally identified.

The three-story building collapsed at about 7:30 a.m. Friday after a massive explosion that sparked a fire and damaged nearby homes, shops and vehicles. The blast sent concrete, twisted metal and other debris into the surrounding streets of Plaka, one of Athens’ most visited areas at the foot of the Acropolis.

Authorities said an elderly couple was believed to have lived in the building, while four U.S. citizens, two men and two women, were reportedly staying in a holiday apartment on the first floor. Police said the four tourists were expected to leave Friday to catch a 3:00 p.m. flight from Athens but failed to arrive at the airport.

Rescue teams have been working through the rubble with the help of sniffer dogs, but the operation has been slowed by the risk of further collapses. Sections of the damaged structure remained standing, while neighboring buildings were also considered unstable and were evacuated.

About 30 firefighters and three rescue dogs were involved in the search.

Firefighters earlier found two people unconscious in the debris, with an unconscious woman taken away by ambulance. Two other women were injured in a neighboring building, according to the fire service.

The explosion also caused extensive damage in the surrounding area. Parked cars were struck by falling debris, while a nearby church was damaged badly enough that its pastor said Sunday’s service would be held outdoors.

Authorities have not established the cause of the blast, but investigators are examining a possible gas leak. Residents reported smelling gas before the explosion, while Athens Mayor Haris Doukas said Friday that the blast appeared likely to be connected to gas infrastructure.

The collapse occurred in Plaka, a historic neighborhood packed with hotels, restaurants and short-term rental properties and located close to major tourist attractions including the Acropolis and the Temple of Olympian Zeus.

Investigators were continuing to examine the site as rescue crews searched for those still missing.