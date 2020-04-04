A man in southeastern France attacked several people with a knife Saturday, killing two and wounding seven, before being arrested, sources told Agence France-Presse (AFP). One of the wounded is in critical condition in hospital.

The attack took place at a shopping centre and on a road in Romans-sur-Isere before police apprehended the man at 11:00 a.m. local time.

France is currently in its third week of full lockdown in light of the the recent COVID-19 outbreak.