A Russian glide bomb struck an apartment building in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Friday, killing two people and injuring seven others, including three who were in serious condition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials said.

Zelenskyy condemned what he called an “absolutely inhuman strike” in a post on Telegram. He said emergency crews had rescued four people from the rubble, including a child, but warned that others could still be trapped beneath the debris.

“There was a direct hit by an aerial bomb between the third and fourth floors,” Zelenskyy wrote. “Four people have already been rescued from under the rubble, including a child. There may still be people under the rubble.”

Photos posted by Zelenskyy showed much of the building’s facade shattered, with rescue workers searching through piles of debris.

The head of Sumy’s city council said the two people killed were city employees.

Regional Gov. Oleh Hryhorov said three of the seven injured were in serious condition. A 13-year-old girl was among the injured.

Zelenskyy said Russian forces had also struck a clinic in the central city of Pavlohrad and a logistics center outside Kyiv, but provided no details on casualties.

An earlier Russian strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Balakliia killed two people and wounded two others, Vitali Karabanov, head of the city’s military administration, said on Telegram.

Sumy, near the Russian border, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks in an area where Moscow says it wants to establish a buffer zone.

Balakliia, in the Kharkiv region, was captured by Russian forces in the early weeks of Moscow’s February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine but was retaken by Ukrainian troops in a major counteroffensive later that year.

Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, also came under a Russian missile attack earlier in the evening, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, but there was no immediate indication of casualties or damage.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war.