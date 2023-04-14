The two serving officers and six former colleagues were found guilty of gross misconduct over discriminatory messages they shared in a WhatsApp group, including some about British celebrity Katie Price's disabled son, and were dismissed from their jobs on Friday after a hearing.

Some of the "discriminatory and offensive" messages made fun of Harvey Price, Price's 20-year-old son Harvey who has Prader-Willi syndrome and autism.

"I was repulsed and ashamed to read the extremely offensive messages sent by these officers, and I utterly condemn their behavior," Cmdr Jon Savell, director of the Metropolitan Police's professionalism command, stated.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone who received such dreadful, repulsive texts. Public will be reeling about more officers that have committed such horrible acts," Savell added.

The hearing on Thursday found that Glynn Rees and Dave Selway breached the police standards of professional behavior in relation to equality and diversity, authority, respect and courtesy, and challenging and reporting improper and discreditable conduct.

An investigation into the WhatsApp messages was launched in March 2021, and it was found that more than 6,000 messages sent in the past two years included highly offensive comments about a number of communities, individuals and colleagues.

The officers will now be included on the College of Policing's Barred List, according to the Metropolitan Police. One cannot work for the police, PCCs, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary, and Fire and Rescue Services if on the list.