Two people were injured Friday in a shooting near a mosque in the Swedish city of Orebro, likely linked to gang-related crime, police said.
Both victims were taken to the hospital, a police spokesperson told Reuters. They declined to comment on the extent of their injuries.
A preliminary investigation into the incident has begun.
While a large police operation is reportedly underway in the area, several rescue units and police officers, as well as seven ambulances, are on the scene.
Police suspect the shooting was gang-related, according to information obtained by the Swedish daily Aftonbladet.
They also believe it was an "isolated incident," not directly targeting the mosque.
Sweden has suffered a wave of gang-related violence for more than a decade, and investigators said the latest shooting could be a similar case.
"Based on the current situation regarding the shooting in Orebro, the incident is believed to be linked to the criminal network environment," the police said in a statement without elaborating.
In February, 10 students and teachers were killed in a shooting in Orebro, some 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm, in what became Sweden's deadliest gun attack.
The perpetrator in the February shooting was a former student who also killed himself and was not associated with criminal gangs. Investigators found no clear motive in the case.