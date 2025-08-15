Two people were injured Friday in a shooting near a mosque in the Swedish city of Orebro, likely linked to gang-related crime, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, a police spokesperson told Reuters. They declined to comment on the extent of their injuries.

A preliminary investigation into the incident has begun.

While a large police operation is reportedly underway in the area, several rescue units and police officers, as well as seven ambulances, are on the scene.

Police suspect the shooting was gang-related, according to information obtained by the Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

They also believe it was an "isolated incident," not directly targeting the mosque.

Sweden has suffered a wave of gang-related violence for more than a decade, and investigators said the latest shooting could be a similar case.

"Based on the current situation regarding the shooting in Orebro, the incident is believed to be linked to the criminal network environment," the police said in a statement without elaborating.

In February, 10 students and teachers were killed in a shooting in Orebro, some 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm, in what became Sweden's deadliest gun attack.

The perpetrator in the February shooting was a former student who also killed himself and was not associated with criminal gangs. Investigators found no clear motive in the case.