Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez highlighted the importance of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue, as he called for efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading to other regions Monday.

Sanchez said while Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas, reconciliation is the only way out, according to the Europa Press news agency.

He stressed efforts should be directed toward preventing the conflict from spreading to a regional level and achieving a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A two-state solution should be achieved to this end, he added.

Ten days into the conflict with Palestinian group Hamas, Israeli bombardment and blockade of the Gaza Strip has continued, with over 1 million people - almost half the total population of Gaza – having been displaced, according to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out, as civilians flee to the south following Israeli warning to evacuate northern areas.

The fighting began when Hamas on Oct. 7 initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 2,750, including 750 children.

In Israel, 1,300 have been killed.