Twenty-seven Ugandans recruited into Russia’s military have been killed or are presumed dead while fighting in Ukraine, according to diplomatic correspondence that highlights growing concerns over the recruitment of African nationals into Moscow’s war effort.

A letter dated Oct. 17 from Uganda’s embassy in Moscow to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala listed 11 citizens whose deaths had been confirmed and 16 others whose bodies could not be located, including through searches of prisoner-of-war records.

Reuters obtained the letter Thursday, Oct. 29, and an official at Uganda’s foreign ministry confirmed its authenticity.

The document, signed by Uganda’s ambassador to Russia, Moses K. Kizige, said the information had been provided by Russia’s Foreign Ministry through a diplomatic communication known as a note verbale, following an earlier inquiry by the Ugandan embassy.

The embassy had sought information in August about approximately 35 Ugandans believed to be serving in Russia’s so-called special military operation in Ukraine.

Of the 27 men now listed as dead or missing, Russian authorities confirmed the deaths of 11, while the remaining 16 have not been accounted for. Their remains have not been recovered, and their names do not appear on available prisoner-of-war lists.

The embassy effectively considers the missing men dead, although their individual circumstances and the locations where they disappeared remain unclear.

The correspondence also identified five Ugandans who remain under contract with the Russian military. They are expected to leave service when their contracts expire.

Another citizen, Robert Tumwebaze, was reportedly dismissed from military service after receiving treatment at a military hospital in Nizhny Novgorod. He subsequently left embassy personnel at a railway station, according to the letter.

Ambassador Kizige urged Uganda’s foreign ministry to inform the families of the deceased as soon as possible so they could pursue compensation and other benefits potentially available under their relatives' Russian military contracts.

Russia's embassy in Kampala did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

African recruitment raises alarm

The deaths add to mounting concerns across Africa over the recruitment of citizens into Russia's military, with increasing reports of men travelling to the country after being promised civilian employment before finding themselves deployed to the front lines in Ukraine.

Investigations and accounts from relatives have described recruitment offers involving well-paid jobs as drivers, security guards, construction workers and cooks. Some recruits reportedly discovered only after arriving in Russia that they were expected to sign military contracts and participate in combat operations.

In several cases, families have struggled to establish contact with relatives after they travelled to Russia, while others have reported that recruits had their passports and mobile phones confiscated, leaving them with little ability to seek help or return home.

Ukraine has repeatedly raised concerns about the involvement of African nationals in Russia's military campaign. Ukrainian officials said last year that more than 1,400 citizens from approximately three dozen African countries were fighting alongside Russian forces, with some allegedly recruited through deception.

An investigation by Journalists For Justice identified at least 3,034 Africans from 40 countries who had enlisted in Russia's military since October 2022. At least 502 deaths had been documented by the end of June 2026.

Kenya, Ghana and South Africa have been among the countries most vocal about the recruitment of their citizens, with governments raising the issue through diplomatic channels and warning people against accepting suspicious employment offers in Russia.

Kenya has reported hundreds of its citizens becoming involved in the conflict, with dozens killed or missing. Nairobi has also pursued diplomatic engagement with Moscow over the recruitment of Kenyans and efforts to secure the return of those caught up in the war.

The concerns have spread beyond East Africa, with families and authorities in countries including Uganda, Cameroon, Nigeria and Ghana seeking information about citizens believed to have joined Russian forces.

The Ugandan embassy's correspondence does not establish how each of the 27 men was recruited, whether they knowingly signed up for combat service or which battles they may have fought in. However, relatives of some Ugandans involved have previously said their family members travelled to Russia after receiving offers of civilian employment before losing contact with them.

The latest diplomatic disclosures also come amid reports that recruitment networks are increasingly targeting other African countries as governments step up efforts to discourage their citizens from joining Russia's military.

Moscow rejects illegal recruitment claims

Russia has repeatedly denied illegally recruiting African nationals to fight in Ukraine, maintaining that foreign citizens serving in its armed forces do so voluntarily under formal military contracts.

Moscow has also argued that it has sufficient manpower for its military operations and does not need to resort to coercive recruitment.

However, investigations into recruitment networks have raised questions about the role of intermediaries who allegedly use misleading job advertisements to attract foreign workers before directing them toward military service.

Some investigations and United Nations-related findings have also highlighted possible trafficking and exploitation involving recruitment brokers.