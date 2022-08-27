At least three people were dead and several injured in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Saturday after a lorry crashed into a neighborhood party, according to the police.
The truck ran off a dyke and slammed into the Nieuw-Beijerland neighborhood near Rotterdam, where people were holding a barbecue.
Police are investigating.
Three people died on the spot and many were seriously injured, according to radio broadcaster NOS. However, rescue efforts are underway to recover the vehicle, which came from a Spanish haulage company, in order to clarify the number of victims.
The rescue mission involved 10 ambulances and a helicopter, with several people taken to hospital, NOS reported.
