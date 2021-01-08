Three people were killed and another injured in a plane crash Friday 63 kilometers (39 miles) from the city of St. Petersburg, Russia's Emergency Ministry said.
A collision with another light-engine aircraft, Cessna, in Leningrad caused the crash.
The second plane landed with slight damages, the ministry said.
Both planes were performing training flights, it added.
