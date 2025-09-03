At least three people were killed and about 20 others injured Wednesday when Lisbon’s Gloria funicular, a tourist favorite, derailed and crashed, emergency services said.

Three are gravely injured.

Footage from the site showed the tram-like funicular, which carries people up and down a hillside in the Portuguese capital, destroyed, and emergency workers pulling people out of the wreckage.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa lamented the tragic accident in a statement, expressing hope that authorities would soon establish what had caused the crash.

The line, which opened in 1885, connects Lisbon's downtown area near the Restauradores Square with the Bairro Alto (Upper Quarter), famous for its vibrant nightlife. It is operated by the municipal public transport company Carris.

Its two cars are attached to opposite ends of a haulage cable with traction provided by electric motors on the two cars.

The car at the bottom of the line was apparently undamaged, but CNN Portugal said passengers had to jump out of its windows when the incident happened.