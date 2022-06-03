At least three people were killed and several injured after a regional train derailed in southern Germany on Friday, a police spokesperson said.
The spokesperson, who did not have any details on who died, said the train had been quite full at the time of the crash.
Several carriages overturned and partly rolled down an embankment north of the Garmisch-Partenkirchen ski resort in Bavaria, the regional Muenchener Merkur newspaper reported.
There were multiple school students on board the train, Merkur reported, citing a local newspaper.
A major emergency services operation is still underway, police said, and the rail line is currently completely closed.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.