Three Turkish firefighting aircraft, including two planes and a helicopter, arrived in the Greek capital Athens on Tuesday, according to diplomatic sources.

The aircraft landed at Athens' Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport earlier in the day and will aid the Greece emergency services tackle a massive wildfire.

Greece has been grappling with the fire for three days and was forced to evacuate dozens of towns and villages near Athens.

Earlier Monday, Türkiye offered assistance to the neighboring country in containing the fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in the Varnavas area.

It quickly expanded, creating a fire front of over 30 kilometers (18.6 miles), according to the state-run ERT news agency.

Diplomatic sources had added that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed to Athens that Ankara was ready to help Greece as part of good neighborly relations.

The sources added that Türkiye offered aid to Greece as there is no major ongoing fire at home.