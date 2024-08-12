Türkiye extended a helping hand to Greece on Monday as the neighboring country grappled with massive wildfires around the capital Athens.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed the message to Athens that Ankara is ready to help Greece as part of good neighborly relations, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The Greek side said they would evaluate the offer and request support from Türkiye if necessary.

The sources added that Türkiye offered aid to Greece as there is no major ongoing fire at home.

The fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in the Varnavas area quickly expanded, creating a fire front of over 30 kilometers (18.6 miles), according to the state-run ERT news agency.

The fire, currently raging on three main fronts, already led to evacuation orders issued for dozens of settlements.

Local authorities have ordered at least five more communities and two hospitals northeast of Athens to leave after eight nearby villages, including the historic town of Marathon, were told to evacuate Sunday.

Marathon's mayor Stergios Tsirkas said the town, which gave its name to the long-distance race that is the centrepiece of the Olympics, was facing a "biblical catastrophe."

A 30-kilometer (20-mile) long wall of flames, more than 25 meters (80 feet) high in places, was moving toward Athens, the ERT reported.