Several people died and many others were injured after a helicopter with the European Union peacekeeping force in Bosnia crashed Thursday in the country's north.

A hospital spokesperson said four crew members were killed and 11 injured in the crash of the Italian CH-47 Chinook in an area around the town of Brcko.

The helicopter was on a "routine mission" in the region about 180 kilometers (110 miles) northeast of the capital Sarajevo, the EU force, or EUFOR, said.

It said an investigation was underway and more information would follow later.

Media images showed the wreckage of the helicopter on a flat grassy terrain at Gorica, near Brcko.

The site of the crash of the CH-47 Chinook helicopter belonging to the Italian contingent of the European Union Force (EUFOR) Althea mission, near the village of Gorice in Brcko District, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Oct. 29, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The spokesperson for Brcko hospital said three people among the 15 on the helicopter were killed in the crash and a fourth died in hospital.

"Twelve people were brought to our hospital. Unfortunately, a fourth person died from his injuries in hospital," said the spokesperson, Salih Ibrahimbegovic.

The Brcko district mayor, Sinisa Milic, earlier told the Bosnian Serb RTRS television that three people died and 12 received medical care, including one person in critical condition.

EUFOR said earlier in a separate statement that "no civilian infrastructure, property, or vehicles were damaged, and there were no injuries to civilians."

EUFOR's 1,200-soldier mission took over from NATO in 2004 to help maintain security and oversee the military provisions of a peace agreement that ended the 1992-95 war. It operates under a U.N. Security Council mandate.

The current force has several hundred troops from 24 European states, according to its website.