At least 40 people, including 10 civilians were killed and dozens of others were injured by Russian airstrikes and shelling, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

Nineteen others are missing and a bridge over the Inhulets River has been destroyed, the interior ministry said.

"I know that more than 40 have been killed and several dozen wounded. I am aware of nearly 10 civilian losses," presidential administration aide Oleksiy Arestovych told reporters.

Meanwhile, Russian tanks have crossed into Ukrainian territory, entering the Luhansk region, according to reports from Ukraine's border authority

The tanks were spotted near the communities of Krasna Talivka, Milove and Horodyshche.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he had appealed to world leaders to impose all possible sanctions on Russia, including on President Vladimir Putin personally, saying that the Kremlin leader wanted to destroy the Ukrainian state.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast Thursday, officials and media said, after President Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east of Ukraine.